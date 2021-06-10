Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.