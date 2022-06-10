Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.