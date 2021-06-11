Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'l…
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…