Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

