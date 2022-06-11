This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials are advising beachgoers to be cautious Monday as high surf conditions in Virginia Beach and North Carolina cause high risk of rip currents.
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. How likely is it th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro …
Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly clo…