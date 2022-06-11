 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

