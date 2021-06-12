 Skip to main content
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

