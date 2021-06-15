 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert