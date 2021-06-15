For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
