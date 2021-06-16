Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.