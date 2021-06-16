 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert