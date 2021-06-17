This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Last week's downpours were too much of a good thing, but at least the excess rain stopped a drought from expanding into central Virginia.