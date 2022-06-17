 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

