Waynesboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
As sea level rises, some of Virginia's most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland.
Officials are advising beachgoers to be cautious Monday as high surf conditions in Virginia Beach and North Carolina cause high risk of rip currents.
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly clo…
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Lo…