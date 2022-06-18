 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

