Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
