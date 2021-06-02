Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 61 degrees is today…
Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunde…