 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert