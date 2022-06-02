Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.