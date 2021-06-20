Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92.97. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.