This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
As sea level rises, some of Virginia's most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …