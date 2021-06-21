Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.