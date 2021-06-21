This evening in Waynesboro: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
