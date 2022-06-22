This evening in Waynesboro: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
