This evening in Waynesboro: Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
- Updated
- 2 min to read
Last week's downpours were too much of a good thing, but at least the excess rain stopped a drought from expanding into central Virginia.
Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 …
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
This evening in Waynesboro: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…