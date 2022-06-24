This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Saturday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
