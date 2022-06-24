Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Saturday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.