Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
