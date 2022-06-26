 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

