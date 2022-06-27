This evening in Waynesboro: Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
