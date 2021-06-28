For the drive home in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
