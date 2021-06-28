 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert