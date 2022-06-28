For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
