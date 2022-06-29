 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

