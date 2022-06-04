 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert