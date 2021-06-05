 Skip to main content
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

