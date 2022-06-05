Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.