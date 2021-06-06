For the drive home in Waynesboro: Considerable cloudiness. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'l…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 61 degrees is today…
Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tod…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…