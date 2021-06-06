Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Considerable cloudiness. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.