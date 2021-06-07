This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'l…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 61 degrees is today…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tod…
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…