For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
