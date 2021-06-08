Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
