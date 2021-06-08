 Skip to main content
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

