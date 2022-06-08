Waynesboro's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
