Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: An isolated thunderstorm possible during the evening, then occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

