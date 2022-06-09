 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

