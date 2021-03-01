 Skip to main content
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

