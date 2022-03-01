 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

