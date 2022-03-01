Waynesboro's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
As Richmond is finishing its 10th warmest winter on record, a new international report released Monday updated the risks and impacts of planetary warming to people and nature.
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area …
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F.…
Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Sunday. …