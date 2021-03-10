 Skip to main content
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

