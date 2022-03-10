For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
