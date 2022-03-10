 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert