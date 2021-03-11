Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
