Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Saturday, Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.