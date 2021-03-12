Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.