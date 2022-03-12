 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low around 10F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert