This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low around 10F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
