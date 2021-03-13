This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
For the drive home in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in t…