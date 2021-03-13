Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.