For the drive home in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
