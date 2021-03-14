Waynesboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
For the drive home in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in t…