Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

