For the drive home in Waynesboro: Rain and snow in the evening will become intermittent in the overnight hours. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
For the drive home in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in t…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.