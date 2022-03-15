Waynesboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
