Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Local Weather

